Irvine

YouTube Pranksters Charged After Fake Bank Robbery in California

Alan and Alex Stokes of Irvine, both 23, were each charged with a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of false reporting an emergency

By City News Service

In this June 15, 2019, file photo, Alan Stokes (L) and Alex Stokes attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Twin brothers popular on YouTube for videos featuring pranks were charged Wednesday with masquerading as bank robbers, prompting emergency calls to Irvine police.

Alan and Alex Stokes of Irvine, both 23, were each charged with a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of false reporting an emergency.

The two are accused of pulling off the pranks with a videographer on Oct. 15.

Entertainment News

Late Night with Seth Meyers 3 hours ago

‘Late Night': Closer Look at Trump Rushing to Fox After Axios Interview

Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon 3 hours ago

‘Tonight': Auto-Tune Up With Jamie Foxx

At about 2:30 p.m. that day, the twins dressed in black with ski masks and carried duffle bags stuffed with cash, masquerading as bank robbers, according to Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

With the camera operator in tow, they called for an Uber ride, but the driver refused service, Edds said.

A witness believing the pair had robbed a bank and were carjacking the Uber driver called the police, Edds said. Responding officers ordered the driver out at gunpoint, but when they eventually sorted out what happened they let the brothers go with a warning, Edds said.

Four hours later, the twins did the same thing on campus at UC Irvine, which prompted emergency calls again, Edds said.

A court date has not yet been scheduled and it was unknown if the duo had legal representation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

IrvineYouTube
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us