Zendaya and Tom Holland Meet Young Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack

Watch out Spider-Man; there's another hero melting hearts.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and other "Spider-Man: No Way Home" cast members recently invited a special fan onto the set of their blockbuster movie. Bridger Walker, who made headlines in 2020 after saving his little sister from a dog attack, was able to witness Hollywood magic when he interacted with the cast and crew.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"A huge thank you to Tom, @harryholland64, @zendaya, and the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for this dream-come-true adventure," Bridger's father, Robert Walker, wrote on Instagram on Dec. 18. "When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the 'curtain was pulled back' that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. They don't just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes--that's what they truly are."

In a video posted on YouTube, fans were able to see Tom and Zendaya teach Bridger the Spider-Man pose.

Do-Gooder Gallery

Later on, Bridger received the opportunity to fill in for Zendaya as Tom participated in a "web-swing." To top it all off, Bridger was able to experience all the fun with his own Spider-Man mask.

"The look on the kids' faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post," Robert recalled. "It was emotional to see him wave at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited--not the other way around."

He added, "I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. I don't know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me--to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy."

Back in July 2020, Nikki Walker took to social media where she shared the story of her 6-year-old nephew, Bridger, saving his sister from a dog attack.

"He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn't get his sister," Nikki wrote. "He later said, 'If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.'"

She added, "After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe."

Nikki's post received an outpouring of love and support from many social media users including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

"We have loved seeing the reviews for @spidermanmovie," Robert shared on Instagram. "While there are so many reasons it will go down as one of the best ever--I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people. Individuals who heard about a little boy's injury, who wanted to make it right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to 'web-swing' with his hero."