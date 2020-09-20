Emmy Awards

Zendaya Becomes Youngest to Win Best Actress in a Drama Emmy

The 24-year-old triumphed for her performance in "Euphoria"

By Associated Press

Zendaya
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Zendaya was euphoric at the Emmys.

She won best actress in a drama for her role on HBO’s “Euphoria,” scoring one of the few long shot victories in a Sunday night full of wins from favorites.

Gleeful family and friends screamed, cheered, hugged and cried behind her as a stunned Zendaya accepted the trophy in what appeared to be a hotel suite.

“This is pretty crazy!” she said, trying to hold back tears.

On “Euphoria,” Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenage addict struggling with her sobriety and recovery on the series that delves into sex, drugs, trauma and identity among high-schoolers.

The 24-year-old is the youngest to ever win in the category and she overcame a strong group of nominees that included Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

