History Was Made During the 2021 SAG Awards Nominations

Nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Thursday morning by Lily Collins (“Mank”) and Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”). The announcement was held live on the SAG Awards Instagram page, which resulted in some technical challenges. But eventually the hiccups were resolved and the hosts carried on.

The SAG Awards honor the best in film and television and is voted on by fellow SAG union members. Many Hollywood insiders believe the SAG Awards are a predictor of the Academy Award nominations and winners because so many of the voting members overlap.

Much like with the Golden Globe nominations, Netflix lead the pack with 30 noms, including 3 in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture ensemble category.

That list includes, “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Chadwick Boseman made history as the first person to garner four posthumous film nominations for his roles in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

“The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” co-lead with the most TV nominations at 5 noms each. And Sterling K. Brown earned NBC's only nomination this year for his role on "This Is Us."

Reactions from stars are coming in through publicists and social media. Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to thank SAG for recognizing him in the Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category.

Thank you brothers and sisters of my Union for the nomination. No one knows acting better than you. Honored to be nominated with the rest of our category. I admire them all. #sagawards https://t.co/wpsGb0xk3Q — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 4, 2021

Regina King has never been nominated for a SAG Award until today. Now her directorial debut "One Night in Miami" has been nominated in two categories.

I have never been nominated for @SAGawards Somehow this feels like redemption. Congratulations Fellas! So grateful I was able to have a front row seat to witness your stunning work. #OneNightInMiami pic.twitter.com/uQCb7HCLx0 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) February 4, 2021

Riz Ahmed was nominated for Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture and released this statement:

“It means the world to be recognized by my peers and SAG with this nomination. I share this with the rest of the incredible cast Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Chelsea Lee, Shaheim, Dominico Toledo, Jeremy Lee Stone, and especially our Deaf actors who taught me what it truly means to listen and communicate. I hope Ruben’s story can inspire and give us all some strength in these challenging times. Thank you to Darius Marder, Amazon and Caviar.“

Hugh Grant was nominated for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series and said, "“Incredibly kind of my fellow actors to nominate me. What a lovely week. I must kill more often. Extremely pleased for Nicole. Richly deserved.”

Bob Odenkirk was nominated for Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Better Caul Saul." It was also nominated for Ensemble in a Drama Series. Odenkirk said, “I am crazy honored to be included in this group of fine actors. Getting the recognition of my fellow actors is the best! It’s the best indicator that I’m doing justice to this role. As happy as I am for little old me, I’m quadruple happy for this great group of friends and pros who get to share the nomination for Ensemble.”

Kerry Washington is "deeply grateful" for her Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie nomination in "Little Fires Everywhere." She said, “I’m so proud to be nominated alongside these phenomenally talented actors and I am deeply grateful to the entire cast of Little Fires Everywhere and our wonderful crew. My performance reflects the diligence and hard work of so many brilliant artists and artisans. Thank you to SAG AFTRA for acknowledging our Little Fires Everywhere family."

Joshn O'Connor kept his reaction short and sweet after being nominated for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown."

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET.