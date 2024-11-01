Holidays

Bay Area communities celebrate Dia de los Muertos

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday is the start of Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday that celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed.

The Day of the Dead actually is a two-day celebration during which it is believed the passageway between the real world and the spirit world is open so our deceased loved ones can come back to visit.

