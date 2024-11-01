Bay Area communities celebrate Dia de los Muertos

Friday is the start of Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday that celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed.
The Day of the Dead actually is a two-day celebration during which it is believed the passageway between the real world and the spirit world is open so our deceased loved ones can come back to visit.
Kris Sanchez has more in the video above.
