Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? These stores are open on Christmas Eve

Christmas is fast-approaching and while some may plan their holiday gifts weeks or months in advance, some of us wait until the last possible day.

If you're one of those last-minute shoppers, have no fear, these stores will be open on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Store Hours on Christmas Eve in 2023

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Homesense: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy's: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Michael's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger: Most stores will operate normal hours

Nordstrom: Limited hours, varies by location

Nordstrom Rack: Limited hours, varies by location

Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gap: Hours will vary by location

Athleta: Hours will vary by location

Banana Republic: Hours will vary by location

Old Navy: Hours will vary by location

Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m.

JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Hours will vary by location

