Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? These stores are open on Christmas Eve

Christmas is fast-approaching and while some may plan their holiday gifts weeks or months in advance, some of us wait until the last possible day.
If you're one of those last-minute shoppers, have no fear, these stores will be open on Christmas Eve in 2023.
Holiday Season
Store Hours on Christmas Eve in 2023
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
- PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Homesense: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy's: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Michael's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kroger: Most stores will operate normal hours
- Nordstrom: Limited hours, varies by location
- Nordstrom Rack: Limited hours, varies by location
- Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gap: Hours will vary by location
- Athleta: Hours will vary by location
- Banana Republic: Hours will vary by location
- Old Navy: Hours will vary by location
- Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m.
- JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kohl's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods: Hours will vary by location