Holidays

Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? These stores are open on Christmas Eve

If you're reading this, you're probably one of the many Americans who wait until Christmas Eve to do their holiday shopping. Many retailers are open on Dec. 24, but with limited hours.

By Kayla Galloway

NBC Universal, Inc.

Christmas is fast-approaching and while some may plan their holiday gifts weeks or months in advance, some of us wait until the last possible day.

If you're one of those last-minute shoppers, have no fear, these stores will be open on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Holiday Season

Dec 11

Why Mariah Carey's ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You' became so popular — and stayed that way

Christmas Nov 30

Learn the history of the Christmas stocking and get some ideas for stocking stuffers

Las Vegas Dec 7

A teacher shared her students' simple Christmas wishes. Strangers sent hundreds of gifts

Store Hours on Christmas Eve in 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
  • PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Homesense: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Macy's: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Michael's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kroger: Most stores will operate normal hours
  • Nordstrom: Limited hours, varies by location
  • Nordstrom Rack: Limited hours, varies by location
  • Ulta Beauty: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Gap: Hours will vary by location
  • Athleta: Hours will vary by location
  • Banana Republic: Hours will vary by location
  • Old Navy: Hours will vary by location
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kohl's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: Hours will vary by location
Ever wonder how the Rockefeller Center picks its Christmas tree?

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us