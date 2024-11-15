Don't know what to get your loved ones for the holidays? AI can help

The holiday shopping clock is counting down and this year there's an unexpected helper: artificial intelligence.

Google spokesperson Luma Hamade says AI is the perfect tool to help you find the best gifts for the best prices, now implemented in Google Shopping.

"Gone are the days of 500 tabs while you're deal seeking," Hamade said. "One really cool new feature is the deals page, so you can browse deals in real time based off what you're interested in: apparel, cosmetics, etcetera."

Through AI, Google has aggregated the top trending products with the best deals for your wallet. This applies to local businesses as well, Hamade said, where Google can show you where to get a product you want near you.

With worries over security when shopping online, Hamade said that Google has also incorporated a security checkup for one's Google account, scanning for any suspicious activity.