Upcoming K-Pop concerts in the Bay Area

K-Pop is taking over the Bay Area. Our resident K-Pop expert Evelyn Vasquez is keeping tabs on all of the latest concert news and new local tour dates.
Artist: Youngji
Light stick color: No light stick
Date: Sunday, July 30
Time: 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.
Location: San Mateo County Event Center (San Mateo)
Accomplishments:
- First female rapper to win Mnet's Hip Hop survival contest ‘Show Me The Money’ in 2022.
- Gained popularity through her YouTube show ‘My Alcohol Diary’ where Youngji interviews K-Pop stars at her home. Has interviewed Korea's biggest stars such as Jin from BTS, Nayeon and Chaeyoung of TWICE, and Jisoo from BLACKPINK.
Artist: (G)I-DLE
Light stick color: red neon, chic violet
Tour name: I am FREE-TY
Date: Friday, August 4
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco)
Accomplishments:
- 2018 Asia Artist Awards - Rookie of the Year
- 2020 Spotify Awards - nominated for Most-Streamed Kpop Female Artist
Artist: KARD
Light stick color: No light stick
Tour name: PLAYGROUND
Date: Friday, August 4
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Warfield (San Francisco)
Accomplishments:
- 2017 Asia Artist Awards - Rookie award
- 2018 Asia Artist Awards - New Wave award
Artist: BLACKPINK
Light stick color: black and pink
Date: Tuesday, August 22
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Location: Oracle Park (San Francisco)
Accomplishments:
- First Korean act to headline Coachella
- Latest album ‘Born Pink’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart
Artist: Jimmy Brown with Rovv (KR&B - not KPOP)
Tour name: Like The First Time
Date: Tuesday, November 14
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: The Midway (San Francisco)
Accomplishments:
- Together, Jimmy Brown and Rovv have released two albums that combined reached over 10 million streams.
Artist: Wave To Earth (Korean Rock/Alternative - not KPOP)
Tour name: Wave To Earth
Date: Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Location: The UC Theatre (Berkeley)
Accomplishments:
- Reached 14.3 million streams on Spotify in 2022