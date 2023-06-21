Upcoming K-Pop concerts in the Bay Area

Get your light sticks ready, K-Pop is taking over the Bay Area. Our resident K-Pop expert Evelyn Vasquez is keeping tabs on all of the latest concert news and new local tour dates. Watch this space for updates every week!

Know of a K-Pop event we've missed? Let us know! Email: evelyn.vasquez@nbcuni.com.

Light stick color: No light stick

K-PLAY! FEST

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Location: San Mateo County Event Center (San Mateo)

Accomplishments:

First female rapper to win Mnet's Hip Hop survival contest ‘Show Me The Money’ in 2022.

Gained popularity through her YouTube show ‘My Alcohol Diary’ where Youngji interviews K-Pop stars at her home. Has interviewed Korea's biggest stars such as Jin from BTS, Nayeon and Chaeyoung of TWICE, and Jisoo from BLACKPINK.

Light stick color: red neon, chic violet

Tour name: I am FREE-TY

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco)

Accomplishments:

2018 Asia Artist Awards - Rookie of the Year

2020 Spotify Awards - nominated for Most-Streamed Kpop Female Artist

Light stick color: No light stick

Tour name: PLAYGROUND

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Warfield (San Francisco)

Accomplishments:

2017 Asia Artist Awards - Rookie award

2018 Asia Artist Awards - New Wave award

Light stick color: black and pink

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Oracle Park (San Francisco)

Accomplishments:

First Korean act to headline Coachella

Latest album ‘Born Pink’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart

Artist: Jimmy Brown with Rovv (KR&B - not KPOP)

Tour name: Like The First Time

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: The Midway (San Francisco)

Accomplishments:

Together, Jimmy Brown and Rovv have released two albums that combined reached over 10 million streams.

Artist: Wave To Earth (Korean Rock/Alternative - not KPOP)

Tour name: Wave To Earth

Date: Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: The UC Theatre (Berkeley)

Accomplishments: