Concerts

Upcoming K-Pop concerts in the Bay Area

Get your light sticks ready, K-Pop is taking over the Bay Area. Our resident K-Pop expert Evelyn Vasquez is keeping tabs on all of the latest concert news and new local tour dates. Watch this space for updates every week!

Know of a K-Pop event we've missed? Let us know! Email: evelyn.vasquez@nbcuni.com.

Artist: Youngji

Light stick color: No light stick

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

K-PLAY! FEST

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.  

Local

Oakland

Case against Oakland police investigator accused of perjury, bribing witness heads to trial

Taylor Swift

Stanford to offer course about Taylor Swift

Location: San Mateo County Event Center (San Mateo)

Accomplishments: 

  • First female rapper to win Mnet's Hip Hop survival contest ‘Show Me The Money’ in 2022.
  • Gained popularity through her YouTube show ‘My Alcohol Diary’ where Youngji interviews K-Pop stars at her home. Has interviewed Korea's biggest stars such as Jin from BTS, Nayeon and Chaeyoung of TWICE, and Jisoo from BLACKPINK.

Artist: (G)I-DLE

Light stick color: red neon, chic violet 

Tour name: I am FREE-TY

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (San Francisco)

Accomplishments: 

  • 2018 Asia Artist Awards - Rookie of the Year
  • 2020 Spotify Awards -  nominated for Most-Streamed Kpop Female Artist

Artist: KARD

Light stick color: No light stick

Tour name: PLAYGROUND

Date: Friday, August 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: The Warfield (San Francisco)

Accomplishments:

  • 2017 Asia Artist Awards - Rookie award
  • 2018 Asia Artist Awards - New Wave award

Artist: BLACKPINK

Light stick color: black and pink

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Oracle Park (San Francisco)

Accomplishments: 

  • First Korean act to headline Coachella
  • Latest album ‘Born Pink’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart

Artist: Jimmy Brown with Rovv (KR&B - not KPOP)

Tour name: Like The First Time

Date: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. 

Location: The Midway (San Francisco)

Accomplishments: 

  • Together, Jimmy Brown and Rovv have released two albums that combined reached over 10 million streams.

Artist: Wave To Earth (Korean Rock/Alternative - not KPOP)

Tour name: Wave To Earth

Date: Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20 

Time: 8:00 p.m. 

Location: The UC Theatre (Berkeley)

Accomplishments: 

  • Reached 14.3 million streams on Spotify in 2022

This article tagged under:

Concerts
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us