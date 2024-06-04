Kristin Juszczyk talks trendy fashion designs during ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' appearance

Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, is hard at work expanding her already exploding brand.

Kristin made headlines for her customized jackets for celebrities like Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner and Kelly Clarkson.

During Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Kristin shared how she got into designing clothes and reflected on her meteoric rise.

"I think this year I kind of came to the realization. I was like, making it for myself is just not getting the traction that I want it to get," she said. "This year, I told myself I'm really going to try to make some stuff for other people. I never thought I'd be able to make it for the people that I ended up dressing."

She shouted out Deebo Samuel, Kyle's teammate, for wearing one of her creations early on.

"He was the first person to rock one of my designs," she said. "We like to say Deebo lit the match and then Taylor made it explode."

As more and more celebrities wore Kristin's jackets, Kyle made sure to remind the public who made them.

"I had to go to bat for her," he said. "I just want everyone to know that it was hers. I've always known how talented she is, but the biggest thing was getting that word out to everyone else so that they could recognize it. I was just doing everything I could."