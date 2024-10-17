‘Lopez vs. Lopez' returns for a third season

The father and daughter duo of "Lopez vs. Lopez" will be back on your screens this Friday night. You can catch a sneak peak of the new third season above.

The season will be filled with laughs and family spats with a wedding to plan. George Lopez, who is played by the comedy legend with the same name, continues to deal with his sobriety and the realities of getting older.

Lopez and his co-star Selenis Levya play a divorced couple on the show. He says that even if you haven't seen the previous seasons, you can still start watching this new season.

You can watch the new season of "Lopez vs. Lopez" 8:30 p.m. Friday on NBC Bay Area and streaming on Peacock.