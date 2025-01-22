streaming services

Netflix raising prices again on most US plans

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Netflix once again is raising the prices on its U.S. streaming plans, including its most basic viewing option.

The Los Gatos-based streaming giant is increasing the price of its standard plan, without ads, from $15.49 to $17.99 and its cheaper ad-supported plan from $6.99 to $7.99.

Netflix's premium plan, now $22.99, will go up to $24.99.

