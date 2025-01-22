Netflix raising prices again on most US plans

Netflix once again is raising the prices on its U.S. streaming plans, including its most basic viewing option.

The Los Gatos-based streaming giant is increasing the price of its standard plan, without ads, from $15.49 to $17.99 and its cheaper ad-supported plan from $6.99 to $7.99.

Netflix's premium plan, now $22.99, will go up to $24.99.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.