Netflix Users Can Now Turn Off Auto-Play Previews

Netflix users who dislike the way the streaming app will automatically play trailers and previews of suggested shows can rejoice: you can now turn off auto-play.

The Los Gatos-based media company today announced the oft-requested change on Twitter:

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Using default settings, the Netflix app will sometimes start playing a preview video, even if the user doesn't want it to do so. If you're watching a series, it will typically automatically jump to the next episode as soon as the credits roll. Complaints about the feature may be best summarized by this October 2019 tweet that received more than 350,000 likes:

Netflix: Should I play this movie?



Me: No no I'm just looking at it for a second



Netflix: I'll put it on



Me: I'm just literally reading what it is



Netflix: It's playing :) — Jon (@ArfMeasures) October 28, 2019

If you're one of the Netflix subscribers who does enjoy the auto-play feature, fear not! You don't have to do anything. Auto-play will stay on by default. If you decide you'd rather not use it, you can turn it off by following these instructions provided by Netflix.