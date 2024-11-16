television

Peacock's ‘Hysteria' spoofs the satanic panic of the 80's

Take a trip back to the 1980's with Peacock's new show called "Hysteria," a satirical story about a teenager that gets caught up in a satanic panic circa the mid-80s

How does a trip to the 1980's sound, complete with a visit to the Happy Hallow?

An irreverent series called "Hysteria" is now streaming on Peacock. The show tells a satirical story about a teenager caught up in a satanic panic circa the mid-80s.

Horror movie veteran Bruce Campbell plays Chief Dandridge, who's investigating a high school quarterback's disappearance in the fictional town of Happy Hollow, Michigan.

"Writing gets me these days and that's what appealed to me... the words got me," Campbell said. "[It's] 80s small town Michigan, that's where you want to put a Satanic panic, you don't want to put it in a big city, they'll never notice."

You can binge "Hysteria" now streaming on Peacock and also airing on USA.

