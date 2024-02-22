Where to find the best drink deals on National Margarita Day 2024

It isn't Cinco de Mayo and it isn't Taco Tuesday but you still have a reason to go out and enjoy a margarita (responsibly!).

On Thursday, February 22, restaurants and bars nationwide will be celebrating National Margarita Day with some seriously spicy discounts.

Whether you like your margarita frozen, on the rocks, with a salt rim or sugar, this is where to find the best deals on America's most popular cocktail.

Abuelo's is adding a Rasberry Hibiscus Margarita to their menu. Choose from their signature El Jefe, Raspberry Hibiscus, Skinny Margarita, or Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita, which will be $7.95 all day.

We're adding our Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita to the lineup for National Margarita Day! Join us for $7.95 Premium Margaritas all day on 2/22. Choose from our signature El Jefe, Raspberry Hibiscus, Skinny Margarita, or Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita. pic.twitter.com/Q5m26IWYE0 — Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant (@EatAbuelos) February 16, 2024

On 2/22, the classic margaritas at Bahama Breeze will be just $2.22 all day.

Sip on strawberry, mango, and original margaritas when you order their $10 margarita flight.

The offer is only available at the following locations: South San Francisco, Vallejo, Sacramento, Fairfield, Elk Grove, Emeryville, Roseville, Santa Rosa and Union City (all in California); Arlington, Virginia; Greenbelt, Maryland; Orlando/Millenia, Florida; Miami, O’Fallon, Illinois; and Olivette, Missouri.

The chain is offering commemorative cups and specials. There are 10 margaritas on the menu, including the Tequila Trifecta for $5, Straw-Eddy marg for $6 and the Spice-A-Rita for $10.

Chuy's is offering drink specials for dine-in customers on Thursday. Customers can upgrade their house margaritas to a grande for $2 and will receive a giveaway cup. Add an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur for $1 all day.

Get ready for fun and get yourself a $5 margarita at Dave & Buster's locations nationwide from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Margarita flights are $10 on National Margarita Day (normally $14). Flavors include blackberry, mango, and signature.

Fuzzy's is offering one chill deal with $5 house margaritas all day long.

Twin Peaks is offering several deals to celebrate the holiday. House Margaritas will be $5 all day. Other deals include $6 Peaks Margaritas, $8 Watermelon Margarita, $7 Margarita “On the Rocks” and $8 Casamigos Pool Party Margarita.

Prefer to stay in? Enjoy some margaritas at home with a pre-mixed cocktail.

The Astral Margarita is the latest ready-to-drink cocktail by Diageo. It's made with twice-distilled tequila blanco and premium triple sec liqueur combined with classic citrus and agave flavors with just a hint of vanilla.

It's available in a 350ml bottle for $13.99, which serves four cocktails, or the 750ml bottle at $25.99, which serves eight.