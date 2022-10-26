$3.2 Million Tiara, Barbie Maserati Top Neiman Marcus' 2022 List of Fantasy Gifts

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus unveiled their annual Christmas Book on Wednesday including the always anticipated list of Fantasy Gifts.

In 2022, Neiman Marcus said they're all about "creating unforgettable and inimitable moments" with their line of Fantasy Gifts, the proceeds from which are donated to a range of charitable causes.

Neiman's Christmas Book originated more than 107 years ago in 1915 as a Christmas card inviting people to begin their holiday shopping. The next catalog came 11 years later and was only 16 pages but began a tradition of showcasing "the unusual, the humorous and the beautiful in a wide variety of prices."

Through the years the retailer has offered a wide variety of spectacular, yet tough to wrap, gifts like submarines, a Chihuly sculpture, hot air balloons, a camel, yourself as a life-size chocolate sculpture and a mummy (accidentally).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The most expensive item to be put up for sale was a $35 million unfinished private jet.

This year's one-of-a-kind exclusive creations include the following (photos below):

A Regal Moment : A Cartier tiara, which may be converted to a necklace, of over 600 diamonds circa 1935 ($3.2 million). "Created by the esteemed Parisian jewelry maison in 1935, the extraordinary halo head ornament is crafted with platinum and composed of graduating palmette motifs set with 520 brilliant, single-cut diamonds of approximately 42.15carats, as well as 92 baguette diamonds of approximately 8.03 carats. In this visually captivating Art Deco design, the peak of the tiara is tipped with an approximately 1.05-carat collet-set, half-moon-shaped diamond. A unique aspect of this breathtaking masterpiece is a versatile mechanism that allows the tiara to transform into a necklace. After being acquired in Italy, the mesmerizing work of art has been locked away in a private vault for 12 years and has never been offered for sale—until now." Charitable giving includes $160,000 to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

: A Cartier tiara, which may be converted to a necklace, of over 600 diamonds circa 1935 ($3.2 million). "Created by the esteemed Parisian jewelry maison in 1935, the extraordinary halo head ornament is crafted with platinum and composed of graduating palmette motifs set with 520 brilliant, single-cut diamonds of approximately 42.15carats, as well as 92 baguette diamonds of approximately 8.03 carats. In this visually captivating Art Deco design, the peak of the tiara is tipped with an approximately 1.05-carat collet-set, half-moon-shaped diamond. A unique aspect of this breathtaking masterpiece is a versatile mechanism that allows the tiara to transform into a necklace. After being acquired in Italy, the mesmerizing work of art has been locked away in a private vault for 12 years and has never been offered for sale—until now." Charitable giving includes $160,000 to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation. A Dream Moment : An ultra custom Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV rendered in collaboration with Mattel's Barbie (including a Barbie pink paint scheme, $330,000) with custom Barbie and Neiman Marcus-branded finishes. Custom finishes include an iridescent exterior topcoat, logo finishes, black full-leather seats accented with pink stitching, and branded headrests with the unique “B” badge. Charitable giving includes 10% of the purchase price will be made to Barbie Dream Gap Project, an ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help remove barriers by providing equal opportunities for girls.

: An ultra custom Maserati Grecale Trofeo SUV rendered in collaboration with Mattel's Barbie (including a Barbie pink paint scheme, $330,000) with custom Barbie and Neiman Marcus-branded finishes. Custom finishes include an iridescent exterior topcoat, logo finishes, black full-leather seats accented with pink stitching, and branded headrests with the unique “B” badge. Charitable giving includes 10% of the purchase price will be made to Barbie Dream Gap Project, an ongoing global initiative that partners with charities to help remove barriers by providing equal opportunities for girls. An All-Star Moment : Shoot hoops with none other than NBA legend Scottie Pippen and his son, Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Scottie Sr. played 17 seasons in the NBA winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. The gift includes a 2-on-2 shoot around with the Pippens (in LA), dinner for two with the Pippens, an autographed copy of Pippen's book, "Unguarded" and a bourbon tasting with Pippen and his premier bourbon, Digits. ($333,333). Charitable giving includes $278,000 (100% of Pippen's proceeds) to go to the Chi Prep Academy, a nonprofit private high school that focuses on introducing athletes to business practices as they relate to sports.

: Shoot hoops with none other than NBA legend Scottie Pippen and his son, Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Scottie Sr. played 17 seasons in the NBA winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. The gift includes a 2-on-2 shoot around with the Pippens (in LA), dinner for two with the Pippens, an autographed copy of Pippen's book, "Unguarded" and a bourbon tasting with Pippen and his premier bourbon, Digits. ($333,333). Charitable giving includes $278,000 (100% of Pippen's proceeds) to go to the Chi Prep Academy, a nonprofit private high school that focuses on introducing athletes to business practices as they relate to sports. An Equestrian Moment : An exclusive trip to Aspen to participate in private polo lessons with Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and Melissa Ganzi -- while staying in the ultra-luxe St. Regis (2-nights) and attending the Aspen Polo Tournament with VIP tickets, custom Casablanca jerseys, a private Assado dinner (Argentinian BBQ), a signed Figueras Polo jersey, and professional photos ($295,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County- Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington.

: An exclusive trip to Aspen to participate in private polo lessons with Ignacio "Nacho" Figueras and Melissa Ganzi -- while staying in the ultra-luxe St. Regis (2-nights) and attending the Aspen Polo Tournament with VIP tickets, custom Casablanca jerseys, a private Assado dinner (Argentinian BBQ), a signed Figueras Polo jersey, and professional photos ($295,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County- Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club of Wellington. A Festive Moment : A custom curation of holiday decorations by Jim Marvin, the beloved master of special-occasion staging who has created holiday themes for the White House, state dinners, and parties. Jim will offer the recipient full access to his expertise and includes a custom "All Through the House" Christmas decoration assortment curated by him. The collection includes designer trees, garlands, wreaths and other decorations to be kept for years to come. The gift includes a private meal for eight with an NM executive chef in your newly decorated home ($190,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to The Heart of Neiman Marcus.

: A custom curation of holiday decorations by Jim Marvin, the beloved master of special-occasion staging who has created holiday themes for the White House, state dinners, and parties. Jim will offer the recipient full access to his expertise and includes a custom "All Through the House" Christmas decoration assortment curated by him. The collection includes designer trees, garlands, wreaths and other decorations to be kept for years to come. The gift includes a private meal for eight with an NM executive chef in your newly decorated home ($190,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to The Heart of Neiman Marcus. A Connoisseur Moment: A Hestan Napa Valley luxury weekend, including intimate cooking classes with renowned Chef Thomas Keller at CIA. It also includes a round of golf with Chef Keller and Hestan CEO and Founder Stanley Cheng at the championship Silverado Golf Course, a private dinner at French Laundry in the Board Room and other exquisite dining experiences including an Ova Regiss Caviar and Champagne Lounge tasting and a wine tasting at the Hestan Tasting Salon in Yountville, dining a Bouchon Bistro and Ad Hoc for lunch and dinner, a weekend (3-nights) at the luxurious Auberge du Soleil, Napa's 5-star resort, a Meritage Couple Treatment at the spa and an exclusive Hestan CopperBond cookware set that includes a curated wine country gift box and 12-month wine club membership ($175,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to The Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, which supports members in need from the restaurant community.

A Hestan Napa Valley luxury weekend, including intimate cooking classes with renowned Chef Thomas Keller at CIA. It also includes a round of golf with Chef Keller and Hestan CEO and Founder Stanley Cheng at the championship Silverado Golf Course, a private dinner at French Laundry in the Board Room and other exquisite dining experiences including an Ova Regiss Caviar and Champagne Lounge tasting and a wine tasting at the Hestan Tasting Salon in Yountville, dining a Bouchon Bistro and Ad Hoc for lunch and dinner, a weekend (3-nights) at the luxurious Auberge du Soleil, Napa's 5-star resort, a Meritage Couple Treatment at the spa and an exclusive Hestan CopperBond cookware set that includes a curated wine country gift box and 12-month wine club membership ($175,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to The Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, which supports members in need from the restaurant community. A Sweet Moment : A custom 9-hole space-themed mini-golf course installation at home by the experiential art maestros Sweet Tooth Hotel. Start your intergalactic journey with a sparkling shooting star at the first hole, the astronaut experience at holes two and three, then blast off with a seven-foot-tall rocket ship at hole four. Holes five and six will have you navigating your way through antigravity and a mysterious black hole, and as you reach the other side of the galaxy at the final three holes, a new planet awaits your discovery! Giving you the opportunity to truly personalize your putting green, you’ll be able to name the four-foot-tall planet structure and have your chosen name engraved on the flag. You’ll also receive 20 custom putters and 20 golf balls. ($200,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to The Boys & Girls Club of America.

: A custom 9-hole space-themed mini-golf course installation at home by the experiential art maestros Sweet Tooth Hotel. Start your intergalactic journey with a sparkling shooting star at the first hole, the astronaut experience at holes two and three, then blast off with a seven-foot-tall rocket ship at hole four. Holes five and six will have you navigating your way through antigravity and a mysterious black hole, and as you reach the other side of the galaxy at the final three holes, a new planet awaits your discovery! Giving you the opportunity to truly personalize your putting green, you’ll be able to name the four-foot-tall planet structure and have your chosen name engraved on the flag. You’ll also receive 20 custom putters and 20 golf balls. ($200,000). Charitable giving includes $10,000 to The Boys & Girls Club of America. A Bespoke Moment: A personalized reinterpretation of a signature fragrance and Parisian escape with French perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian ($65,000). The gift includes a 3-night stay at a luxurious hotel in the heart of Paris, 12 bottles of the custom fragrance (six upon delivery and six a year later), dinner with Kurkdjian, a private museum tour with curator Sophia Gonzalez, a tour of leather manufacturer Atelier Renard. Charitable giving includes $5,000 to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

Photos: $3.2 Million Tiara, Barbie Maserati Top Neiman Marcus' 2022 List of Fantasy Gifts

This year, each of the Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts includes a charitable donation to organizations including the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, Chi Prep Academy, the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, the Barbie Dream Gap Project, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County’s Neil S. Hirsch Family Club of Wellington.