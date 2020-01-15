5 Places Where You Can Score a Free Bagel on National Bagel Day National Bagel Day is Wednesday, Jan. 15. Here's how to score free breakfast

As a perfect foundation for all sorts of savory spreads and tasty toppings, bagels are a beloved breakfast food that certainly deserve their own national holiday.

Historically, National Bagel Day was celebrated on Feb. 9, which happens to be the same day as National Pizza Day. But thanks to a recent initiative by Thomas’ Breads (yes, the English muffin people) bagels now have a day of their very own on Jan. 15.

Here are five national chains offering bagel deals and freebies this Wednesday.

Bruegger's Bagels

T-minus one week until one of the best days of the year: National Bagel Day! On January 15th, we’re giving everyone A FREE *****l and ***** ******!



Bruegger’s is offering all customers one free bagel topped with the cream cheese of their choice with any other in-store purchase. If you join the chain's rewards program, you'll also have a chance to win a year's worth of bagels by checking in to a Bruegger's location on Jan. 15.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

This national bagel chain known for its wide variety of bagel flavors and inventive spreads is also offering a buy-one, get-one type deal. Customers will receive a free bagel with their schmear of choice with the purchase of any other item. Guests visiting an Einstein Bros. Bagels store on National Bagel Day will also receive a coupon for a free bagel that they can gift to someone else.

Ess-a-Bagel

National Bagel Day is coming up on January 15th. A percentage of the proceeds from National Bagel Day will be going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Ess-a-Bagel will be featuring our limited-edition signature bagel sandwich with gold leaf flakes.#essabagel #stjude pic.twitter.com/yFja26d3iB — Ess-a-Bagel, Inc. (@EssABagel) January 13, 2020

A percentage of all National Bagel Day profits from this bagel chain will be going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This smaller chain with locations mainly in the New York City area will also be featuring a limited-edition signature bagel sandwich with gold leaf flakes.

Manhattan Bagel

Manhattan Bagel, which has locations in seven states, is celebrating National Bagel Day by offering customers a bagel and cream cheese for only 99 cents with any purchase. There's a limit of two discounted bagels per customer and “gourmet bagels," such as bialys and French toast bagels, aren't included in the deal.

Thomas' Breads

Thomas’ is celebrating the day with free bagel pop-ups across the country, including locations at Union Station in Chicago, Larimer Square in Denver, Union Station in Los Angeles, 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, and Lynx Central Station in Orlando. A visitor at each of these bagel pop-ups will have the the chance to find a Willy Wonka-like golden ticket at the location (in this case that ticket will be orange orange), which will win them a free smart watch. One ticket in one of the cities will be a $2,500 voucher for groceries.

