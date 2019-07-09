'Forky' Toy From 'Toy Story 4' Gets Recalled for Its 'Googly' Eyes

Disney pulled the 11" "Forky" plush off the shelves, citing detaching "googly" eyes that could pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Producer Safety Commission.

Looks like "Forky" is destined for the garbage can after all.

Disney has recalled a plush toy depicting the "Toy Story 4" character Forky because the spork's plastic rolling "googly" eyes "can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children."

The recall affects about 80,000 units of the 11-inch toy in the United States, as well as about 650 in Canada, a notice Monday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

No injuries have been reported but Disney says parents should snatch the toy away from their children and return Forky for a refund to any Disney Store retail location, including those at Walt Disney World or Disneyland theme parks.

The $20 made-in-China Forky toys, which have poseable arms and rainbow art on the top of a foot, were sold at Disney stores, online through shopdisney.com and via the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April to June.

Forky is a central character in Disney Pixar's "Toy Story 4," who comes to life after child Bonnie crafts him from a spork. He initially believes he's trash, not a toy, and repeatedly tries to flee to the safety of a garbage can. Forky is voiced by Tony Hale in the movie, which was released in June.

Consumers wanting more information on the recall can call Disney toll-free at (866) 537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT on weekdays, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Affected tracking numbers, which are listed on a label at the base of the toy, are:

FAC-024868-18338

FAC-024868-19032

FAC-024868-19060

FAC-024868-19091

For more information, you can also email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.