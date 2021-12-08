Barefoot x Oreo

Barefoot Wine and Oreo Have Teamed Up for an Unexpected Pairing

Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine will be available starting December 9th

By Maria Chamberlain

Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine
Barefoot x OREO THINS

Oreo cookies and milk. Red wine and chocolate. Oreo cookie wine?

Oreo Thins and Barefoot Wine have come together to offer a small batch release of Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine.

The "one-of-a-kind" red blend includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme along with notes of oak and the natural flavors of blackberry and dark cherries for a smooth and lingering finish.

It can be enjoyed by itself or together with oreo cookies to create a perfect flavor pairing.

"Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but OREO THINS and Barefoot Wine are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level,” said Sydney Kranzmann, Oreo Thins Brand Manager.

Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine will be available starting December 9th exclusively on BarefootWine.com/oreothins for $24.99, while supplies last. 

Each delivery will include: 2 bottles of 750ml Barefoot x OREO THINS Red Blend Wine and one package of OREO THINS cookies. 

Your nighttime treat just got a lot more interesting.

