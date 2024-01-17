Food & Drink

Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch launch lip balm with flavors of a chicken wing basket

The limited-edition lip balm is sold in packs of four with one of each flavor: Hidden Valley Ranch, crunchy celery, fresh carrot and buffalo sauce

By Eric Mullin

Hidden Valley Ranch and Burt's Bees lip balm
Hidden Valley Ranch/Burt's Bees

Consumers can now enjoy the different flavors of a chicken wing basket without actually eating any food.

Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch have teamed up to create four different lip balm flavors. The collaboration is designed to "bring the craveable flavors of a basket of wings to your favorite lip balm," according to a press release.

The limited-edition lip balm is sold in packs of four with one of each flavor: Hidden Valley Ranch, crunchy celery, fresh carrot and buffalo sauce.

The lip balm is available for purchase while supplies last on the Burt's Bees website. One pack costs $11.99.

The partnership of Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch comes after the two brands made an April Fools' Day post on social media about ranch-flavored lip balm in 2022.

"This all started with an April Fools social post featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm. Fans responded so enthusiastically," Burt's Bees general manager Mariah Eckhardt said. "So, for an exciting, limited release, we're bringing together two fan favorites -- Burt's Bees lip balm and Hidden Valley Ranch. This delightfully unexpected union comes just in time for dry lip season and game day." 

