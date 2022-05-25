Celebrate ‘Iced Coffee Day' at Dunkin' in Support of Local Children's Hospitals

Today is one of those days when you should skip making yourself a coffee at home and instead, treat yourself to an iced coffee at Dunkin' Donuts.

Wednesday, May 25 is Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, and $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to "bring joy to kids at local hospitals."

Dunkin' says 100 percent of funds that are raised will go directly to children's hospitals in the respective communities of Dunkin' franchises nationwide.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Dunkin' is known for its sweet iced coffees with flavors like Butter Pecan and Cake Batter Swirl. Now you don't have to feel guilty about indulging in an afternoon pick-me-up.

Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew are excluded from the fundraiser.

"Sip Iced, Bring Joy!"