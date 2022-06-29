Want to tumble out of bed and stumble into Dolly Parton's kitchen?

The country star is now taking reservations for overnight stays on her former tour bus, which is currently parked at her Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Parton's beloved home on the road, known as Suite 1986, features hand-painted murals adorning the walls, jewel-toned fabrics, a bathtub, a full closet and a custom "wig cabinet."

Known as her "Gysy Wagon," Parton once said this bus was her favorite home.

“I have homes all over the United States, but my favorite place is the bus because that way I can just feel those wheels rolling; I’m a true gypsy at heart,” she said.

The tour bus can accommodate sleep for two guests and reservations include a guest room in the resort that sleeps up to four additional guests, with a view of Parton's tour bus, and a premiere dining experience for up to four guests.

A two-night minimum booking on Suite 1986 costs $10,000. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which helps provide educational resources for children.

Need a vacay after working 9-5? You can request a reservation to stay in Parton's custom Prevost tour bus by clicking here.