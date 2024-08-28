Pumpkin spice has officially hit Dunkin' Donuts.

After teasing a "very demure, very patient, very mindful" fall menu debut last week, the Boston-based coffee and donut chain officially unveiled its 2024 autumn offerings Wednesday.

The 2024 Dunkin' Donuts fall menu is headlined, of course, by Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, according to a release. It also includes the return of other fall favorites, including a Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Dinu, Loaded Hash Browns, Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon and more, the release said.

Also on the fall menu this year is the new Dunkalatte, the chain's "first-ever coffee milk latte."

"The coffee milk is made with whole milk and Dunkin’s very own coffee extract," the release said. "The result? An ultra-smooth drink that sips like a latte and tastes like a melty milkshake."

According to the announcement, Dunkin' Donuts will also launch a limited-time $6 meal deal, which includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium hot or iced coffee.

“Whether guests are craving the classic pumpkin treats, loaded hash browns or trying something new, like our coffee milk latte, the Dunkalatte, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy at Dunkin’ this fall," Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Marketing at Dunkin’ said in a release.

Earlier this month, Dunkin' released a "Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte," with 6% ABV. According to officials, the canned drink is made with real coffee, pumpkin spice flavor and "a non-dairy creamer that is both vegan and lactose-intolerant friendly." The drink is available for a limited time at retailers across 28 states including in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The full fall menu from Dunkin' Donuts can be found below. The seasonal menu launches Wednesday and will be available nationwide for a limited time, according to officials.

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

Almond Spice Coffee (new)

Dunkalatte (new)

Pumpkin Cake Donut and Munchkins donut hole treats

Pumpkin Muffin

Apple Cider Donut

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon

Maple Sugar Bacon Wake-Up Wrap.

Loaded Hash Browns:

Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Other coffee chains, like Starbucks and 7-Eleven, have already launched their Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the 2024 season.