What Dad doesn't want to kick back, relax and feel celebrated on Father's Day?

Sure, the clock is running out on tracking down the perfect gift before Sunday, but it's not too late to find last-minute savings and freebies for Dad.

From free cookies to free power tools, restaurants, brands and retailers are helping to make Father's Day easy and affordable this year.

Retail deals and events

Stop into Bass Pro Shops or Cabela's stores for a free Gone Fishing kids’ event on June 15 and 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Activities will vary location, but you can expect fishing-related activities for kids to do with Dad like a catch-and-release pond or casting your line in a casting challenge game.

If you plan on buying Dad a new tool to add to his arsenal, check out the Buy One Get One Free tool deals on Craftsman and DeWalt, or the BBQ grills and other outdoor tools that offer a gift with purchase.

Treat Dad to a day at the movies with Regal Cinemas' family summer movie deal.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. from June 11 til August 7 at all participating theaters, tickets will be just $1.

Food Deals

If Dad has a sweet tooth but doesn't want to overdo it, treat him to some mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. Use code VIPBAKED2024 to get 10% off orders of $30 or more.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Bar Louie is giving dads a free entrée with the purchase of an additional adult entrée. The offer is available all day and is only valid with the purchase of a full-priced adult entrée. No substitutions. Additional exclusions may apply. Offers, dates, times, prices, details, and availability subject to change and may vary by location.

Save $5 off any ice cream cake over $35 when you pre-order online or in the BR app using the code DAD at checkout. Offer valid through June 15.

On June 15 and 16, families are invited to stop into a participating Beard Papa's store for a special promotion dedicated to honoring fathers. All Dads get a free puff during the weekend with any purchase.

On Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and all day Sunday, Dad can get a $33.95 Prime Rib special. It includes two sides and a Pizookie dessert.

On June 16, rewards members can take advantage of an exclusive BOGO deal (buy one Whopper and get a second free) all day long.

Take Dad out to enjoy a delicious 3-course prix fixe menu for $72 per person. It includes an appetizer, fan-favorite dishes like NY Strip and Key West Sea Bass, and a dessert.

Get a Father’s Day family meal for $28.99 at Church’s Chicken when you present this coupon in-store. It includes 10-piece legs and thighs, two large classic sides and five biscuits.

Toast to dad with Dave & Buster’s $2 Beers and 50% off all food for new and existing loyalty members.

D&B will also host “Dad Games” at locations across the U.S., inviting dads to battle for fatherly glory alongside their family in an epic arcade showdown. Winners who lead their team to victory can win free game play for a year.

This Father's Day Weekend, bring Dad in-store to get two free cookies with any purchase.

Now through June 16, get a 10 count of Doughnut Dots for $1 with any dozen purchase. Limit one. For online pickup and delivery, use code DOLLARDOTS.

Now through June 30, get 25% off any custom round pizza with any pizza and crazy combo when you use code UP2YOU.

Bring Dad to a participating McDonald's location for a free breakfast sandwich on Father's Day between 7-10:30 a.m.

Choose from three delicious shrimp flavors for $20, including one side and some Cheddar Bay Biscuits, of course.

Starbucks Rewards members can treat the Dad in their life to their favorite handcrafted beverage and get one too, with a Father’s Day Buy One Share One from 12-6 p.m. local time on June 16, exclusively in the Starbucks app.