Häagen-Dazs for breakfast! The ice cream brand is coming to the yogurt aisle

Häagen-Dazs is now ... part of a complete breakfast?

On June 6, the ice cream brand announced it is coming to the yogurt aisle with a new offering called Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème.

“Häagen-Dazs is bringing luxury to the yogurt aisle with the debut of Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème," Häagen-Dazs’ parent company, General Mills, said in a press release.

"Inspired by the rich taste and texture of the indulgent ice cream, Cultured Crème offers a new way for tastemakers to experience what they love about yogurt and ice cream in one snack."

Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème will be available this month. General Mills

Häagen-Dazs says each flavor of Cultured Crème is made with fewer than nine ingredients, including fresh milk, cream and real fruit, with no colors from artificial sources or artificial flavors. The product is not technically yogurt. Using a combination of dairy cultures, it is made through a fermentation process that lasts as much as five times longer than it takes to create traditional yogurt, the company says, making it thick and creamy like ice cream, without the sour flavor that can sometimes accompany yogurt.

Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème will be sold in six flavors: vanilla bean, strawberry, coffee, lemon, blueberry and black cherry.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new experience to the yogurt aisle this summer through the luxury of Häagen-Dazs,” General Mills' senior brand manager Benjamin Myers said in a statement. “From the smooth, creamy texture to the delicious, premium flavors, our new Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème inspires anytime indulgence.”

The new line will be available in grocery stores nationwide beginning this month with a price point of $1.99.

