TikTok

He found a bagel shop's location based on a video. The skill has made him TikTok famous.

Trevor Rainbolt, who is renowned for being able to uncover precise locations using obscure images, found a bagel shop after searching for more than 38 hours.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt | NBC News

bagel
Getty

A TikToker is being praised for uncovering the address of a Manhattan bagel shop that serves a bagel described by a different online user as the "greatest sandwich I’ve ever had."

Trevor Rainbolt has become famous on social media for his ability to pinpoint precise locations of where images were taken, even if the images are obscure or show very few clues.

He went viral Thursday after sharing a video on Twitter in which he identified the location of a bagel that a fellow internet user had shown off in a video without sharing where it was from.

Rainbolt identified not only the address of the shop (New York City’s Bagel Market) but also the type of sandwich and where the original poster was seated in the video.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

TikTok
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us