Krispy Kreme Tying Price of a Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to Cost of Gas

With the rising cost of food, gasoline, housing and everyday necessities squeezing American consumers due to soaring inflation, Krispy Kreme is tapping its "strategic doughnut reserve" to give customers a sweet relief in their wallets.

Starting Wednesday, Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas.

“While Americans deal with the rising PPG – price per gallon – of gasoline, we’re lowering our PPOG – price per Original Glaze,” said Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a statement. “Inflation and high gasoline prices are serious and forcing families to make tough tradeoffs. We know that despite the high gas prices people have to be out and about anyway. So, for the next several Wednesdays, we hope providing a little doughnut deflation will allow them to share some smiles during a difficult time."

Every Wednesday through May 4, Krispy Kreme will set the price of a dozen original glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas. This week, that's $4.11.

The price of a dozen normally costs about $11, and is priced at up to $18 in some cities.

Guests can get up to two dozen doughnuts, each for the price of a gallon of gas, in participating shops, via the drive-thru or for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app.

The doughnut purveyor joins a growing list of companies offering gas-related perks as Americans feel the pain at the pump and are forced to make difficult decisions about where to trim back on their budget. Southern fast-food chain Bojangles is dangling a free $10 gas card with the purchase of a family meal and grocers like Kroger and Giant Eagle are touting fuel programs that turn customers' grocery spending into a lower price per gallon, CNBC reports.