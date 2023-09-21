McDonald's brings the heat with return of beloved menu item

Temperatures might be cooling down across the country as autumn approaches, but America’s biggest fast-food chain is heating things up.

McDonald’s confirmed to TODAY.com that it brought back a beloved menu item in select McDonald’s locations across the country: Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

The menu item, which was first introduced in 2020 as McDonald’s first new McNugget product launch since the original in 1983, was so popular that it quickly sold out in several locations. The chain then listened to pleas on social media for the piquant poultry product’s return and brought them back in February 2021. Now, two years later, they’re back, back, back again.

One of its biggest competitors, Wendy’s launched its Spicy Chicken Nuggets in 2010, then took them off its menu in 2017 (which prompted Burger King to launch its own version for a limited time), and finally brought them back for good in 2019.

When McDonald’s launched its spicy nuggets in 2020, Wendy’s couldn’t pass up the opportunity to mock its rival.

“Must have scraped up all of BKs leftovers and slapped mcprice tag on it,” Wendy’s tweeted at the time.

But, all joking aside, McDonald’s says its Spicy Chicken McNuggets are breaded with the chain’s tempura coating, this time including both cayenne and chili peppers in the mix for a distinctive kick. The fan-favorite menu item comes as a meal or on its own in quantities of six, 10, 20 or as much as 40 nugs for particularly hungry, heat-seeking customers.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets are currently available on menus in participating local markets for a limited time while supplies last, including in Seattle, Portland, Denver, New York City and more.

Early reaction on social media to the item’s return has been caps-lock-heavy excitement.

“THE SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACKKKK mcdonalds run rn,” tweeted one fan..

“GUYS MCDONALDS HAS THEIR SPICY NUGGETS AGAIN,” tweeted another.

“Shoutout 2 mcdonalds 4 adding back the spicy nuggets I’ve eaten 18 of em today,” tweeted one user, before correcting themselves, saying, “Wait holdon ive have 2 20 piece ones so ive actualy had 38 😂.” (We appreciate the transparency.)

So there really are people in the market for a 40-nugget meal, after all — this much is clear.

