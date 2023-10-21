McDonald's is giving out free fries every Friday for the rest of 2023. Here's how to get them

McDonald’s has your fry-day plans figured out for you — for the rest of the year at least.

The fast food chain is giving away free medium fries each Friday for McDonald’s app users with a minimum purchase of $1. The salty deal will last until Dec. 31.

Rewards members can visit any participating location and receive free medium fries while using the app. The offer can be used once every Friday.

McDonald's French fries. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

To be eligible for the freebie, download the McDonald's mobile app, follow instructions for creating an account and opt into the restaurant's rewards program.

Here's a full list of dates:

Oct. 27

Nov. 3

Nov. 10

Nov. 17

Nov. 24

Dec. 1

Dec. 8

Dec. 15

Dec. 22

Dec. 29

Other 2023 freebies

McDonald’s is not the only restaurant with end-of-year food offers. Here’s a roundup of recent food deals and rewards to take advantage of in the next few weeks and months.

At Burger King, Royal Perks Members (with purchase) can receive one free fry order per week until Dec. 31. The offer started April 25, 2022, and was extended until the end of 2023.

Taco Bell fanatics can also head to the mobile app to celebrate Taco Tuesday one morning a week with free Toasted Breakfast Tacos. The deal is available for Taco Bell Rewards members until Oct. 31 with no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ has coffee lovers covered on Mondays. Reward members can get one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase until Oct. 30.

