A woman who went into labor just before a Pink concert at Fenway Park ended up walking to the hospital to give birth last week.

Angela Mercer's new baby boy is healthy and her family is overjoyed, despite having missed the show they came to Boston to see, according to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where Mercer walked from Fenway.

Mercer went to the concert with her mother, for her birthday, and sister-in-law. She didn't think her baby would be on the way — she was 31 weeks pregnant, according to the hospital. But soon after they got to the ballpark, Mercer started having contractions.

She called her doctor, who said it was time to get to the hospital, but traffic around Fenway made it hard to find a ride. They figured it would be faster to walk the mile or so to Brigham and Women's, the hospital said Wednesday, so they set out — wearing their concert outfits.

Mercer delivered a healthy baby boy she named Aycen Hart in the neonatal intensive care unit. He shares a birthday with his grandmother.

"My husband Ace and I are so incredibly grateful to the exceptional team at Brigham and Women's Hospital! The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging. We are sincerely appreciative," Mercer said in a statement shared by the hospital.

Aycen shares a middle name with Pink — the singer's real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart.

