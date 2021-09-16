Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month: Bay Area Celebrates Diverse Latinx Community

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off this week celebrating the contributions of the Latinx community.

The diversity of that community in itself may be somewhat surprising, even for members of the Bay Area’s Latinx, Hispanic, Chicano and Afro-Caribbean communities themselves.

To see how diverse the Bay Area’s Latino population is, one would only need to drive around on an empty stomach and see how many different tastes of "home" are out there.

There are 15 million Latinos and Latinas in California, making up 39% of the state’s population. And the vast majority, 64%, are American born.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

