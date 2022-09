NBC Bay Area Damian Trujillo recently traveled to the White House for a one on one interview with Julie Chavez Rodriguez, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and granddaughter of iconic civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

Trujillo caught up with Rodriguez to learn more about her push to encourage more Latinas to run for office.

More in the video above.

Ummmm. I’m sorry.

What just happened ?

A kid who grew up with dust on his face and mud on his hands as a child farmworker.

This will hit home soon enough. But to all the chavalitas/os out there: Héchale ganas, no excuses, work hard, and earn it, porque #SiSePuede. pic.twitter.com/5IlEtANh1y — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) August 12, 2022