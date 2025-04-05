California

Industry leader responds to CA's troubled Next Gen 911 rollout

By Candice Nguyen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Industry leaders are speaking out after major delays and issues with the state's new 911 system.

Brian Fontes, the CEO of the National Emergency Numbers Association, said he’s concerned about California's broken promises and that the Next Gent 911 upgrade is something all Californians need.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NEMA is a non-profit that represents dispatchers and sets standards for Next-gen 9-1-1.

Candice Nguyen has the full details in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaInvestigation
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us