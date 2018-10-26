Addicted to Porn: Man Says His Escalating Habit Destroyed His Marriage, Business and Bank Account - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Holding the powerful accountable

SEND TIPS888-996-8477

Addicted to Porn: Man Says His Escalating Habit Destroyed His Marriage, Business and Bank Account

The time people spend watching pornography has skyrocketed in the past five years. One adult platform reports 28.5 billion views worldwide, and Americans account for well over half of that traffic.

By Liz Wagner, Robert Campos, Mark Villarreal and Jeremy Carroll

Published 38 minutes ago

Porn viewing peaks during work hours. How porn impacts the workplace — Monday, October 29 at 11 p.m.

“Pornography was definitely my gateway drug.  It led me to do other things because eventually I would become numb to it,” says Neil, as
he describes how an escalating porn habit destroyed his marriage, his business and his bank account.  We’ve changed his name to protect his identity.

"Pornography was definitely my gateway drug.  It led me to do other things because eventually I would become numb to it," Neil said. He described how an escalating porn habit destroyed his marriage, his business and his bank account.  We’ve changed his name to protect his identity.

People who are addicted to pornography can find therapists, meetings and other resources at http://www.bayareasaa.org and http://www.sacslaa.org.

Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android
Connect With Us
AdChoices