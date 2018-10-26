Porn viewing peaks during work hours. How porn impacts the workplace — Monday, October 29 at 11 p.m.

"Pornography was definitely my gateway drug. It led me to do other things because eventually I would become numb to it," Neil said. He described how an escalating porn habit destroyed his marriage, his business and his bank account. We’ve changed his name to protect his identity.

People who are addicted to pornography can find therapists, meetings and other resources at http://www.bayareasaa.org and http://www.sacslaa.org.