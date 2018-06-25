Border Patrol Numbers Show Drop in Undocumented Families

The United States Border Patrol's latest numbers show a drop off in undocumented families and children from April to May. Senior Investigative Reporter Stephen Stock reports.

From just about 10,000 families a month to just under 5,000

4,300 unaccompanied children in April to a little more than 3,000 in May

However, when you look at the numbers year over year, unaccompanied children fleeing to the United States is actually on the rise -- up more than 1,300.





In San Diego, specifically, the number of children traveling alone and caught by border patrol is up 42 percent.





Over the past few years NBC Bay Area has talked to dozens of families and children trying to get into the United States. The families and children tell NBC Bay Area the situation in their home countries, especially Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador is so dire and so dangerous that they will do just about anything to find safety in the United States.





Meanwhile, it does not appear this administration's "zero tolerance policy" is going to change that.