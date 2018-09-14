Crews started to secure a cracked 36th floor window of the tilting Millennium Tower Friday morning just as San Francisco building inspectors officially backed down – at least for now -- on a threat to yellow tag the building as a hazard.

Before that threat was issued, efforts to secure the window from the exterior had stalled, awaiting repairs on a crane-operated platform. But after the city issued that ultimatum, engineers improvised a quick and comparatively easy way of getting to the window from nearby windows. They began sealing the fractured window Friday morning.

Separately, new protective scaffolding was being installed to assure no danger to pedestrians beneath the failed window, which is on the northwest corner of the structure, where the tower is now tilting 18 inches.

The assistant director of the city’s Department of Building Inspection, Ron Tom, said in a letter Wednesday that he was “gravely concerned” about the situation, prompting his threat to yellow tag the building as a hazard as soon as Friday unless his demands were met.

Tom wanted all 415 other units checked for glass failure, the cracked window sealed from the outside and more protection along the sidewalk for pedestrians.

Late Thursday, with more protective scaffolding already going up, Tom sent an e-mail to lawyers representing the Homeowners Association acknowledging a letter detailing efforts being made in response to his threat.

“We are reviewing the letter and will respond early next week but will not take any immediate enforcement action unless the situation changes,” Tom said.

Rachel Miller, attorney for the homeowners, said she was heartened that the building was able to act quickly to satisfy the city’s legitimate issues.

“We are relieved that the concerns by the DBI are lifted as of today,” she said. “And now we will be completing the window taping and will be updating the DBI as soon as that is successfully completed.”