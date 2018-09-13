Deck Marker Containing Radium Found at Hunters Point

A deck marker containing radium was found by state inspectors at the Hunters Point shipyard in San Francisco, NBC Bay Area has learned. (Published Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018)

The state Health Department has been scanning the residential portion of the shipyard for radiation and made the unexpected find. State and federal officials have said that area of the shipyard is clean.

Tests found no elevated radiation levels in the surrounding soil, so there is no public safety hazard, health officials said.

