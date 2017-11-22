Former Presentation High School students Cheryl Hodgin Marshall and Kathryn Leehane, along with attorney Bob Allard, discuss alleged sexual misconduct allegations by a teacher. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Two former Presentation High students on Wednesday addressed allegations of sexual misconduct by teachers at the prestigious all-girls Catholic school in San Jose.

Kathryn Leehane and Cheryl Hodgin Marshall were accompanied by attorney Bob Allard at a Wednesday press conference to discuss the accusations, which date back nearly three decades.

Allard said his office is in communication with other potential victims.

Multiple sources tell the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit the most recent allegation against a Presentation High School teacher occurred just over a year ago.

Presentation High Board of Directors Breaks Silence About Sexual Abuse Allegations

Five days after placing two current teachers on administrative leave for allegations of sexual misconduct, the Board of Directors at Presentation High school sent a letter to the school community expressing confidence in the current principal and lamenting the spotlight causing “stress and confusion” for faculty, staff and students. Senior investigative reporter Vicky Nguyen reports on a story that first aired Nov. 15, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Allard at Wednesday's press conference said they are seeking "positive change. We want every school to put the safety and welfare of students first."

Leehane alleges that former Spanish teacher John Fernandez touched her inappropriately 27 years ago.

Leehane also said the conduct was followed by coverup by Presentation High School administrators, who allowed the teacher to remain in the classroom until he retired in 2004.

Investigative Presentation High Board Breaks Silence on Alleged Misconduct

The teacher allegedly abused other students, according to Allard.

Two current teachers are on administrative leave for allegations of sexual misconduct. It is unclear if those are among other cases the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has learned while digging into the allegations this month.

Women said they reported allegations of misconduct of current and former male teachers to Principal Mary Miller as recently as 14 months ago.

Video Presentation High Teachers on Leave After Allegations

Last Wednesday, the Presentation High School board sent a letter to parents defending Miller. The board in the letter said the administration satisfied its due diligence in the investigative process.

The educational code required teachers and administrators to report alleged abuse to police. San Jose police said they are aware of the allegations and are currently investigating.

Investigative Sexual Misconduct Allegations Grow at Presentation High

Requests to speak with Miller were declined by Presentation High School.