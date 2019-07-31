The 19-year-old gunman responsible for killing three people and injuring at least 12 others at the Giilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday was an "outstanding"employee, according to his former boss.

"He was literally the hardest working person in the kitchen," said his former employer, who did not want to be named.

She said he only worked at her restaurant for three months: 5/10/17 to 8/6/17.

“He said he was moving to Utah with his brother,” she said. “Something must’ve happened there.”

Auriella Bashaw-Hightower, who also worked alongside Legan, remembers him as polite and hardworking.

“When I found out it was Santino, I was just blown away,” Bashaw-Hightower said. “He was really nice … I would never expect anything like this from him.”

Legan was "kind of a loner" and much of his life was shrouded in mystery, according to an FBI official.

Police believe Legan fired randomly Sunday, killing three people, after cutting through a fence to get into the food festival. Officers patrolling the popular event responded within a minute and killed him.

Prior to the shooting, Legan posted a message on Instagram referencing the novel ‘Might is Right,’ which has been criticized for advocating racist and sexist ideas. Kato, however, said the teenager never used racist language or exhibited any type of questionable behavior.”

“He worked alongside a black and Mexican kid every shift,” said Legan's former boss.

“He never raised his voice. He was never upset. He was the nicest person.”

Sunday evening, however, he took three innocent lives, two of them children, in what police say appears to have been a random shooting spree.