Oakland Housing Director Defends Agency After an NBC Bay Area Investigation Exposes Lack of Oversight Relating to Wrongful Evictions - NBC Bay Area
Oakland Housing Director Defends Agency After an NBC Bay Area Investigation Exposes Lack of Oversight Relating to Wrongful Evictions

The top official inside Oakland's Housing Department, Michele Byrd, faces tough criticism for failing to adequately enforce eviction protection laws that were supposed to go into effect two years ago

By Bigad Shaban

Published 35 minutes ago

Oakland Housing Director Defends Department After Evictions

The director of Oakland's Housing and Community Development Department, Michele Byrd, said her agency is focused on educating landlords on the rules and regulations governing owner move-in evictions. The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, however, has learned Byrd's agency has not contacted any of the dozens of landlords who have failed to comply with the city's own eviction regulations, which went into effect two years ago. 

(Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019)

The head of Oakland’s Housing and Community Development Department, Michele Byrd, promised changes after an NBC Bay Area investigation revealed landlords are routinely ignoring housing laws designed to protect renters from wrongful evictions.

Click here to watch the full investigation.

