Presentation High Launches Investigation Into Allegations of Past Sexual Abuse
Presentation High Launches Investigation Into Allegations of Past Sexual Abuse

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 15 minutes ago

    Presentation High School is an all-girls Catholic school in San Jose.

    Presentation High School in San Jose announced Thursday it is launching a full investigation into allegations of past sexual abuse nearly two years after NBC Bay Area broke the story.

    The school's new president says the prestigious all-girls Catholic school needs an external investigation so the community can heal.

    More than a dozen former students have accused school officials of dismissing their complaints about sexual contact by faculty and staff. The allegations range from nearly three decades to as recently as 2017.

    As it launches an investigation, Presentation High for the first time offered an apology to the victims, which is what many of the survivors NBC Bay Area spoke with say they were hoping for the whole time.

     

