Presentation High School President Resigns

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Presentation High School president and former principal Mary Miller has resigned. She steps down after numerous allegations she failed to report sexual abuse at the all-girls Catholic school.

    Read the press release from Presentation High regarding Miller's resignation here.

    Attorney Robert Allard, who represented the victims, released the following statement on Wednesday: 

    "True change cannot occur until those responsible for past transgressions are held responsible. This decision is the first of what we hope are several steps in that direction. There can be no doubt that Mary Miller enabled numerous predators to sexually abuse countless young girls. Going forward, we hope that the new leaders will make student safety, instead of image and reputation, their number one priority. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the young women whose lives were devastated by the sexual abuse."

    Updates to come.

