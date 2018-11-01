Publicly Accused: Bay Area Priests Linked to Child Abuse

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nullam euismod condimentum consectetur. Praesent ut enim id sem semper tempus. Integer facilisis lectus nunc, ac iaculis risus congue convallis. Fusce iaculis tristique sapien ac dictum. Nunc laoreet dui quis felis posuere, sed dictum nisi efficitur. Mauris tincidunt, odio quis tincidunt imperdiet, eros purus aliquam lorem, eget bibendum odio erat eu lacus. Integer id mi convallis, accumsan orci sit amet, eleifend mi. Mauris at porta justo, non consequat libero. Praesent eleifend sem a dui interdum elementum. Cras congue, enim et porta tincidunt, mi quam interdum diam, sit amet sagittis leo metus ut lectus. Cras volutpat et metus ut fringilla. Ut at lobortis augue. Donec semper lacus fermentum est auctor vestibulum.

The Diocese of San Jose was the first Bay Area diocese to release a list of 15 priests with "credible" accusations of child abuse in October.

"I express my deepest apologies for the actions of those who were in positions of authority and who violated that sacred trust by abusing children," Bishop Patrick McGrath said in a letter accompanying the list. "The sexual abuse of children and young people is an appalling crime and a sin. When these perpetrators are members of the clergy, there are not only psychological wounds but spiritual wounds."

The diocese’s internal review board determines whether an accusation against a priest is "credible."

After the release, a lawfirm compiled a list of Bay Area clergy who have been publicly accused of abuse. The report, which used information from the nonprofit Bishop Accountability, found 33 San Jose clergy and a total of 212 Bay Area clergy with alleged links to child abuse.

The Diocese of Oakland announced plans to release a list around Thanksgiving. The Archdiocese of San Francisco has not released a list, and said it will make a decision on its course of action following the U.S. Bishop’s Meeting in November.

Bay Area victims are seeking a statewide probe similar to the one recently concluded in Pennsylvania that made international headlines.