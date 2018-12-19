Risky Rideshares

A series of NBC Bay Area investigations expose the risks of riding alone and underage in an Uber and Lyft, and uncover a black market scheme that could allow criminals and unlicensed drivers behind the wheel. The Investigative Unit’s undercover reports reveal that Uber and Lyft drivers are picking up unaccompanied minors, despite company policies prohibiting it, and show how underground markets are allowing people to rent rideshare accounts — and drive — without going through background checks or car inspections.

FAKE RIDESHARE DRIVERS

An NBC Bay Area investigation uncovered a new scheme that allows anyone to circumvent background checks and vehicle inspections and pose as a rideshare driver, leaving passengers with virtually no way to spot a phony. Full Story

New Scam Puts Unchecked Rideshare Drivers Behind the Wheel

When you get into an Uber or Lyft, how do you know who’s really behind the wheel? The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has uncovered an underground market that allows people to rent rideshare accounts – and drive – without going through background checks or car inspections. Investigative Reporter Liz Wagner reports in a story that aired on September 17, 2018. (Published Monday, Sept. 17, 2018)

MINORS AT RISK

Rideshare apps have policies that prohibit drivers from picking up underage riders traveling alone, but an NBC Bay Area investigation found that those rules are being ignored. Full Story

State Loophole Leaves Minors At Risk Using Uber and Lyft: Part 1

From day care providers to school bus drivers, California regulations require fingerprints and extensive criminal background checks for almost any worker who may be left alone with kids. But those same requirements do not apply to ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft, which have become popular with teens. But company policies say they aren’t supposed to be transporting kids riding alone. As the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit uncovered, it’s happening anyway, and it could be putting thousands of kids at risk. Investigative reporter Liz Wagner reports on a story that first aired on Feb. 4, 2018. (Published Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018)

State Loophole Leaves Minors At Risk Using Uber and Lyft: Part 2

From day care providers to school bus drivers, California regulations require fingerprints and extensive criminal background checks for almost any worker who may be left alone with kids. But those same requirements do not apply to ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft, which have become popular with teens. But company policies say they aren’t supposed to be transporting kids riding alone. As the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit uncovered, it’s happening anyway, and it could be putting thousands of kids at risk. Investigative reporter Liz Wagner reports on a story that first aired on Feb. 4, 2018. (Published Monday, Feb. 5, 2018)

INTERACTIVE: SPOTTING A FAKE

Popular apps offer safety tips for riders that explain how to avoid getting into a car with a phony driver, but an NBC Bay Area investigation revealed some of those tips will not work if your driver is using a rented account. Full Story

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 02: In this photo illustration, a woman uses the Uber app on an Samsung smartphone on September 2, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Uber, an app that allows passenger to buy rides from drivers who do not have taxi permits, has had its UberPop freelance driver service banned in Germany after a complaint by Taxi Deutschland, a trade association of taxi drivers in the country. The company, which operates in 42 countries over 200 cities worldwide, plans to both appeal the decision made by a court in Frankfurt as well as, at the risk of heavy fines, continue its services in Germany until a final decision has been made on the matter. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Photo credit: Getty Images

WEB EXTRA: ONE TEEN'S STORY

A Peninsula teen discusses how she learned about the risks of riding Uber alone and underage.

Web Extra: Teen's Disturbing Uber Experience

A Peninsula teen discusses how she learned about the risks of riding Uber alone and underage. Meanwhile, our Investigative Unit Producer Kevin Nious shows how often underrage passengers requests rides during a recent job working as an Uber driver. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

WEB EXTRA: UBER RIDE-ALONG

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit went undercover near schools and malls across the Bay Area to record more than a dozen ride-hailing drivers willing to take underage riders.

Web Extra: Take a Ride Along with Uber