Suspect in YouTube Shooting Posted Rants About the Company Online
UPDATED: 
YouTube Shooting: Suspect Dead, 4 Injured
Suspect in YouTube Shooting Posted Rants About the Company Online

By Michael Bott, Kevin Nious, Bethney Bonilla and Liz Wagner

Published 2 hours ago

    In a video posted in January 2017, Nasim Aghdam says YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her content. In the video Aghdam says her channel used to get lots of views but that after being filtered by the company, it received fewer views.

    The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has confirmed the identity of the shooter who opened fire on YouTube’s campus in San Bruno Tuesday. Her name is Nasim Aghdam, and she lives in Southern California.

    Aghdam has a robust presence on YouTube. In a video posted in January 2017, she says You Tube “discriminated and filtered” her content. In the video Aghdam says her channel used to get lots of views but that after being filtered by the company, it received fewer views. In a Facebook post from February 2017 Aghdam blasted YouTube saying, “There is not equal growth opportunity on You Tube.”

    The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has also learned the license plate on a car towed from YouTube’s campus Tuesday is registered to Aghdam. In 2014, she posted a video on YouTube of what appears to be the same car, stating that it was vandalized by “anti-vegans” because the car had a sign saying “meat is murder.”

