Pattern of Unsolved Murders in Santa Clara

Authorities are now investigating whether Crawford is connected to other murders. Our Investigative Unit has been reviewing unsolved murders in Santa Clara County and looking into Crawford's whereabouts when those killings happened. Investigative Reporter Liz Wagner reports in a story that first aired on June 29, 2018. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Suspect in 1974 Cold Case Could Be Tied to Other Murders

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith says her department will look into a group of more than 40 cold-case murders Friday after NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit found a striking pattern of homicides that share similarities to the 1974 murder of Arlis Perry at Stanford University.

Note: data for unsolved crimes was not available prior to 1976.

FBI data compiled by the nonprofit Murder Accountability Project shows a significant drop in unsolved murders of females who were strangled or stabbed in Santa Clara County since 1992, the same year Perry's alleged killer, Steve Crawford, was arrested on unrelated charges and briefly moved out of the area, according to public records.

Crawford worked as a security guard at Stanford University's Memorial Church when he discovered Perry's body in October 1974.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday as sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a search warrant at his home in San Jose.

It is unclear why the rate of unsolved murders with similarities to the Perry case plunged in the years following Crawford's 1992 arrest.

Between 1976 and 1991, there were 41 unsolved cases with similarities to the Perry murder. From 1992 to 2016, there were 9 cases.

Public records show Crawford moved back to Santa Clara County shortly after he moved away.

There is no confirmed link between Crawford to any of these unsolved murders.