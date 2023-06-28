Antioch

Antioch: How did we get here? The consequences of a demographic shock

By Hilda Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of officers in Antioch are involved in a racist text message scandal. Those messages came to light earlier year, the result of an FBI investigation.

The probe found the officers used racial slurs, bragged about brutalizing Black and Latino suspects and even admitted to falsifying evidence.

But what's the culprit? In order to better understand today, NBC Bay Area’s investigative team took a deep dive into the city's past.

Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Antioch
