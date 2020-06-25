BART to Consider Restricting Role of Police Officers

Members of the BART Board of Directors are requesting the transit agency explore the possibility of restricting the role and responsibilities of BART police officers.

The official request is expected to come Thursday afternoon, at the end of BART’s board of directors meeting.

“Four members of the board have worked together … requesting a study specifically looking at how we can go about changing our approach and specifically not having armed sworn personnel responding to homeless, substance use and behavioral health issues on the system,” Director Bevon Dufty said. “I just want to say that this is not something that is being ignored.”

The move comes on the same day the agency is expected to approve a $2.42 billion budget for fiscal year 2021. The budget includes an estimated $363 million reduction in revenue as a result of the dramatic decline in ridership, which has historically funded about 60% of the agency.

The agency’s operating budget, totaling $914.9 million, includes $91.4 million for the agency’s own police department – a 6.7% increase from the prior year.

BART’s police force is comprised of 168 sworn officers – 10 new officers are expected to join the department in the coming months after completing the required training.