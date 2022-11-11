Paul Pelosi Attacked

Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit spoke with a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation, who personally viewed body camera video recorded by officers responding to the Pelosi's San Francisco home.

By Bigad Shaban

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.

In recent days, the Department of Justice and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office have outlined differing accounts of who opened the door when police responded to Pelosi's 911 call.

Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban shares new details about what the body camera video actually captured as police arrived at the Pelosi's San Francisco home.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai speaks with Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban as he provides the latest on the Paul Pelosi attack investigation.

This article tagged under:

Paul Pelosi AttackedSan FranciscoInvestigative UnitPaul Pelosipaul pelosi attack
