Police data shows carjackings are becoming more common in Oakland

Carjackings continue to dominate headlines in the city of Oakland and police crime reports back up this rash of crimes.

Oakland police are calling it an “alarming shift,” with a growing number of carjackings reported throughout the city. So much so, that this month they issued a public safety advisory warning of a surge in carjackings in the, previously untouched, Ridgemont and Skyline Hillcrest neighborhoods.

In a statement, the department said, “In some recent cases, armed individuals used their vehicles to abruptly stop or cut the victim’s vehicle off in hopes of getting the victim to stop. The armed individuals then attempt to rob the victims of their personal property, and their vehicle.”

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit dug into Oakland police reports of carjackings in the past four years, Hilda Gutierrez has the details in video player above.