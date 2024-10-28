Investigative Unit

CHP officers crack down on express lane cheaters

By Hilda Gutierrez

Some drivers in the Bay Area often cut in and out of freeway express lanes to avoid paying the toll, or some claim to have passengers when they don't. However, some are left wondering if the lane's detection systems work.

Express lanes rank in millions more than initially projected, and a portion of the funds go towards enforcement as many drivers are willing to cut into the lanes.

The California Highway Patrol has some systems in place, including officers staking out freeways to catch drivers.

Hilda Gutierrez has the full report in the video above.

